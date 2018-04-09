David Warner wishes Hyderabad 'good luck' ahead of Rajasthan clash in IPL 2018

Australian batsman David Warner has wished Hyderabad "good luck" ahead of their 2018 IPL opener against Rajasthan at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Warner, who has been barred from playing in the Indian T20 league this season on account of his role in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, took to Twitter earlier in the day to lend his support to the team he captained to the trophy in 2016.

Good luck to my friends @SunRisers play well tonight. pic.twitter.com/GpYYLDLXeJ — David Warner (@davidwarner31) April 9, 2018

England's Alex replaced Warner last month after Cricket Australia slapped a one-year ban on him, following which the IPL also decided to keep him out along with Steve Smith, another offender in the scandal.

“I apologise for my actions and I am sorry for the impact those actions have had on our country's reputation,” said an emotional Warner after reaching Australia from South Africa, “ I will regret for as long as I live.”

“I take full responsibilities of my part in what happened and I am deeply sorry for the consequences of what I was involved in. I flawed in my responsibilities as the Vice Captain of Australian Cricket team.

"In the back of my mind I suppose there is a tiny ray of hope that I may one day be given the privilege of playing for my country again, but I am resigned to the fact that that may never happen. In the coming weeks and months, I'm going to look at how this happened and who I am as a man. I will seek out advice and expertise to help me make serious changes."

In Warner's absence, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been given the responsibility of leading the SRH team in the eleventh edition of the league.