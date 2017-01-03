David Warner's rapid century against Pakistan not fast enough to beat Virender Sehwag

New Delhi: The third Test between Australia and Pakistan in Sydney produced a emphatic show of batting prowess from hosts' opener David Warner as he went on to become the fifth batsman in the history of cricket to score a century before lunch in Tests.

The feat hadn't been achieved for 40 years, when Pakistan`s Majid Khan managed to do the same in the first session of a test in 1976. Warner also became the first Australian to achieve the feat since Donald Bradman in 1930.

The 30-year-old took 78 balls in securing his ton, which comprised of 17 fours, but couldn't last beyond 2 hours and 21 minutes as he was dismissed on 113.

Warner might have registered a blistering quick century but he still failed to beat Indian hard-hitter Virender Sehwag's tally of scoring a ton in 25.3 overs in 1st innings of a Test since 2001.

Earliest centuries in first innings of Tests since 2001:

Virender Sehwag, 25.3 overs

David Warner, 26.2 (today)

David Warner, 30.2

Virender Sehwag, 30.5

Virender Sehwag, 33.5

Virender Sehwag, 34.2

The day also proved to be historic for Australian batsman Matt Renshaw who notched up his maiden century in his fourth Test as Pakistan continued to struggle in the 3-Test series.

At stumps on day 1, Australia were on 365/3 (Day 1 Report)