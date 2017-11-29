DDCA honours Virat Kohli for completing 50 international hundreds

New Delhi: The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) felicitated India captain Virat Kohli for completing 50 international hundreds in during its first annual conclave in Delhi on Wednesday.

Kohli slammed his 50th international hundred on Day 5 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Kolkata last week. His ton helped India almost seal an improbable win in the rain-marred Eden Garden Test.

But the disappointment of settling for a draw was soon converted into joys when he led Men in Blue to their joint biggest win in the second Test in Nagpur.

In the match, Kohli hit a majestic double hundred, and in the process, created many first. India won the match by innings and 239 runs. India beat Bangladesh by the same margins in May 2007 in Dhaka.

"It`s an honour to be standing here alongside the big figures of Delhi cricket. I aspired to be like them one day."

"Hopefully, I and my team can continue what we have been doing. Hopefully, we can bring many more laurels to our country and inspire more kids to take up cricket and especially Test cricket, which is paramount," Kohli said.

The 29-year-old now has 51 international hundreds, out of which 32 have come in ODIs and 19 in Tests.

The DDCA also felicitated former captains Prakash Bhandari, Rajinder Pal, Bishan Singh Bedi, Vinay Lamba, Venkat Sundaram, Surinder Amarnath, Mohinder Amarnath, Chetan Chauhan, Rakesh Shukla, Madan Lal, Ajay Sharma, Kirti Azad, Surinder Khanna, K.P. Bhaskar, Ravi Sehgal, Sanjeev Sharma, Manoj Prabhakar, Vijay Dahiya, Nikhil Chopra, Rahul Sangawi, Ajay Jadeja, Amit Bhandari, Mithun Manhas, Maninder Singh, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Aakash Chopra, Rajat Bhatia, Shikhar Dhawan, Unmukt Chand, Ishant Sharma and current skipper Rishabh Pant at the function.

Former women`s captains Sunita Sharma, Rakhi Mehra, Renuka Dua, Jaya Sharma, Lalita Sharma, Rajnee Sharma and Anjum Chopra were also honoured today.

