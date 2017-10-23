Dean Jones belittles Virat Kohli ton, gets trolled on Twitter

New Delhi: It seems Dean Jones likes to add fuel to fire, and he did it again on Sunday after Virat Kohli's 31st ODI century went in vain in the first ODI between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Interestingly, one of the few milestones Kohli's century helped him cross was fastest 1000 ODI runs against New Zealand, which previously stood in the name of Jones.

While the Australia did congratulate Kohli, he added a rider to his tweet, that "it's only New Zealand".

"Well played @imVkohli !! But then again .. it's only New Zealand!" he replied to the tweet of an Indian fan.

Reacting to this, the fans decided to share their two cents with the Australian.

Stronger opposition than Aussies — Sandesh (@sandesh048) October 22, 2017

Aussies should learn from New Zealand batsmen how to tackle spinners. Excellent batting — Ali Irfan (@alilillah) October 22, 2017

It's only nz but we were smarter then the Aussies who tried to slog everything that doesn't work in sc strike rotation key n we got result — Steven Rowe (@StevenRowe5) October 23, 2017

They won... ull lost... 4-1 at that... lol. Missing u prof. Come back dude... — Anirudh Bhardwaj (@Ak592) October 22, 2017

The match also marked Kohli's 200th ODI appearance, making him the 13th Indian to do so and 72nd overall.

But the Indian skipper's century was overpowered by the partnership between Ross Taylor (95) and Tom Latham (103*) that helped New Zealand chase the 281-run target with an over to spare.