Dean Jones gets brutally trolled for his 'India needed rain to win' tweet

New Delhi: Virat Kohli's team India had to defend a total of 164 in 21 overs against Australia in the first ODI in Chennai after the match was curtailed due to rain.

The Men in Blue took a 1-0 lead in the series by defeating Steve Smith's men by 26 runs (D/L) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Disappointed with the defeat, former Australia cricketer Dean Jones took to Twitter and wrote, "So I see India needed a bit of rain to win that game. Ok ... bring on Game 2."

The tweet did not go well with Team India fans and the Aussie had to face a lot of backlash for his statement.

Here is how the Indian Twitter reacted:

Another brain fade moment for another Australian — Charan Raj (@Charanrajck) September 18, 2017

Rains are always good for the team batting second, U shud hv some cricketing knowledge to know that which I am afraid u don't. #INDvsAUS — Varun Garg (@IamV_Garg) September 18, 2017

If u would have played football u would have made a great defender — the_silly_point (@the_silly_point) September 18, 2017

What crap. R u serious. Hope u watched the game. India won it comprehensively — Romil Shukla (@RomilShukla) September 18, 2017

Sir you should take advice from specialists to improve your "digestion" problem — Vijay (@Im_VD04) September 18, 2017

So Australians always need some excuse to accept the loss . Come on uncle, be brave — Akshay VK18 Sharma (@akshaypasu) September 18, 2017

Visit your nearest psychiatrist asap...or else things could get worse.. — Shubham Jain (@shubham_jain24) September 18, 2017

So I see #Australia struggled to bat 21 overs. I wonder how long would they survive in a 50 over game #AUSvIND #INDvAUS #INDvAUS — Kaukab Abid (@Kaukab_Abid) September 18, 2017

After 5-0 prof will b like " India need home soil to win against mighty Aussi" — Rohan(De other side) (@xena_pulse) September 18, 2017

team who does nt score 160 in 21 overs how should u expect that they score 281 runs in that particular wicket dean jones is the biggest jokr — ankit jain (@drankitjain1811) September 18, 2017

You need to take lessons rather than give lessons on #cricket so called #Professor. @BCCI thrashed @CricketAus convincingly in every dept. — Darshan Rohera (@darshanrohera) September 18, 2017

My dear Dean Jones, A sophisticated team doesn't make gaffes. I hope you comprehend my context. Thank you. — Ravitheja (@Ravisaitheja) September 18, 2017

India will have a chance to take a 2-0 series lead when they take on the visitors in the second ODI at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Thursday.