close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Dean Jones gets brutally trolled for his 'India needed rain to win' tweet

The Men in Blue took a 1-0 lead in the series by defeating Steve Smith's men by 26 runs (D/L) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 18, 2017 - 14:35
Dean Jones gets brutally trolled for his &#039;India needed rain to win&#039; tweet
Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: Virat Kohli's team India had to defend a total of 164 in 21 overs against Australia in the first ODI in Chennai after the match was curtailed due to rain. 

The Men in Blue took a 1-0 lead in the series by defeating Steve Smith's men by 26 runs (D/L) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Disappointed with the defeat, former Australia cricketer Dean Jones took to Twitter and wrote, "So I see India needed a bit of rain to win that game. Ok ... bring on Game 2." 

The tweet did not go well with Team India fans and the Aussie had to face a lot of backlash for his statement.

Here is how the Indian Twitter reacted:

India will have a chance to take a 2-0 series lead when they take on the visitors in the second ODI at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Thursday.

TAGS

India vs AustraliaIndia vs Australia 1st ODIIndia Cricket Newscricket newsVirat KohliDean JonesTeam India NewsTwitter trolls

From Zee News

MS Dhoni catches up on sleep at Chennai airport, Twitter is in love
cricket

MS Dhoni catches up on sleep at Chennai airport, Twitter is...

MS Dhoni records best numbers as India beat Australia for first time at Chepauk
cricket

MS Dhoni records best numbers as India beat Australia for f...

Yuzvendra Chahal takes a dig at Steve Smith, says two new balls were an &#039;advantage&#039; for Australia
cricket

Yuzvendra Chahal takes a dig at Steve Smith, says two new b...

One day, Wayne Rooney will return to Manchester United, predicts Jose Mourinho
Football

One day, Wayne Rooney will return to Manchester United, pre...

&#039;Kohli, Marry Me!&#039;, Pakistani policeman&#039;s proposal for Virat Kohli is breaking the Internet
cricket

'Kohli, Marry Me!', Pakistani policeman's pr...

Wasn&#039;t easy chasing 160 with two new balls, says Steve Smith
cricket

Wasn't easy chasing 160 with two new balls, says Steve...

Manchester United&#039;s Jose Mourinho shrugs off City rivalry in title race
Football

Manchester United's Jose Mourinho shrugs off City riva...

Gareth Bale seals Real Madrid victory over Real Sociedad in La Liga
Football

Gareth Bale seals Real Madrid victory over Real Sociedad in...

Belgium defeat Australia, face France in Davis Cup final
Tennis

Belgium defeat Australia, face France in Davis Cup final

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video