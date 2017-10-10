Dean Jones named as interim Afghanistan coach

Kabul: Former Australia batsman and cricket commentator Dean Jones will coach Afghanistan in their upcoming Hong Kong tour, officials said Tuesday, in the latest sign of the team`s rising fortunes.

Jones, who visited Kabul last month to commentate on the Shpageeza Twenty20 tournament, will take charge for Afghanistan`s four-day Intercontinental Cup game from October 20-23, and could become a permanent fixture, the Afghan cricket board said.

"(The) Afghanistan Cricket Board has appointed Dean Jones, a prominent former Australian cricketer and commentator, as its head coach for the four-day Intercontinental games in Hong Kong," it said in a statement.

"Both parties will consider a long-term agreement after the games," it added.

Jones said in a Twitter message that he was happy to lead Afghanistan`s cricket team in Hong Kong.

"I am pleased to announce that I will be Afghanistan interim Head Coach for their Tour to Hong Kong #shouldbefun," he said.

Afghanistan`s cricket team was catapulted into the elite club of Test nations in June and made their landmark Lord`s debut the following month.

Last month, the fifth edition of the six-team Shpageeza tournament attracted big-name players, coaches and commentators, along with thousands of fans, lifting spirits in a country better known for its grinding conflict.