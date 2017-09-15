close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Dean Jones slams Afghanistan bashers, calls them hypocritical

There were many people on social media who suggested that there should not be any cricket league held in Afghanistan following the blast near the Kabul International Stadium in the country’s capital earlier this week.

Last Updated: Friday, September 15, 2017 - 18:22
Dean Jones slams Afghanistan bashers, calls them hypocritical

New Delhi: Following a suicide attack that killed at least three people in Kabul, former Australian cricketer Dean Jones, who is currently working as a broadcaster in Afghanistan, has come out in support of the Asian country.

There were many people on social media who suggested that there should not be any cricket league held in Afghanistan following the blast near the Kabul International Stadium in the country’s capital earlier this week.

But one not to mince words, Jones was quoted to be saying to the Sydney Morning Herald, "The bomb went off outside the checkpoint outside our main gates here. The Minister of Interior told us there were five soldiers killed and civilians.”

He further said, "I'm not expecting to play golf and go down to the beach, but we knew it was there. But at the same time, you can't be hypocritical because we had terrorist attacks in London, and everyone stayed.”

He also added, "Because it's Afghanistan, and they mightn't like the country, they've got to go? We've got to be a bit resilient. We're trying to make good decisions based on the information that the President and the Minister of Interior said they would give us full security."

TAGS

Dean JonesAfghanistanCricket

From Zee News

Indian cricket team hit the ground running two days ahead of Chennai ODI
cricket

Indian cricket team hit the ground running two days ahead o...

Live: Pakistan vs World XI, 3rd T20I, Independence Cup, in Lahore: Faf du Plessis wins toss, elects to bowl
cricket

Live: Pakistan vs World XI, 3rd T20I, Independence Cup, in...

Virender Sehwag blames it on lack of &#039;setting&#039; for missing out on Team India head coach job
cricket

Virender Sehwag blames it on lack of 'setting' fo...

Presence of wrist spinners in playing XI helps team bag crucial breakthroughs: Rohit Sharma
India vs Australia 2017cricket

Presence of wrist spinners in playing XI helps team bag cru...

We are all aggressive in nature, but India-Australia series will be played in spirit of the game: Rohit Sharma
cricket

We are all aggressive in nature, but India-Australia series...

Virat Kohli, Steve Smith to resume battle in India ODIs
cricket

Virat Kohli, Steve Smith to resume battle in India ODIs

Virat Kohli parts ways with Premier Futsal because of pressure from AIFF: Report
Football

Virat Kohli parts ways with Premier Futsal because of press...

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, September 15: Live streaming, live telecast, time in IST
Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, September 15: Live streaming, live...

Legend GOAT! Shoaib Malik is winning the Internet by praising MS Dhoni
cricket

Legend GOAT! Shoaib Malik is winning the Internet by praisi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video