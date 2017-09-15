Dean Jones slams Afghanistan bashers, calls them hypocritical

New Delhi: Following a suicide attack that killed at least three people in Kabul, former Australian cricketer Dean Jones, who is currently working as a broadcaster in Afghanistan, has come out in support of the Asian country.

There were many people on social media who suggested that there should not be any cricket league held in Afghanistan following the blast near the Kabul International Stadium in the country’s capital earlier this week.

But one not to mince words, Jones was quoted to be saying to the Sydney Morning Herald, "The bomb went off outside the checkpoint outside our main gates here. The Minister of Interior told us there were five soldiers killed and civilians.”

He further said, "I'm not expecting to play golf and go down to the beach, but we knew it was there. But at the same time, you can't be hypocritical because we had terrorist attacks in London, and everyone stayed.”

He also added, "Because it's Afghanistan, and they mightn't like the country, they've got to go? We've got to be a bit resilient. We're trying to make good decisions based on the information that the President and the Minister of Interior said they would give us full security."