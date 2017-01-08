Dear Stuart Broad, Yuvraj Singh is back! Twitterati goes berserk as Yuvi makes comeback

New Delhi: New Year brought some stunning changes in the Indian cricketing system – first the exit of Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke left everyone bamboozled and then MS Dhoni's decision to step down as India's limited overs skipper.

January 6, however, brought some encouraging news to Indian cricket fans as Virat Kohli was named captain for all three formats, while veteran batsman Yuvraj Singh also made his long-awaited comeback to the Indian team.

With Yuvi's comeback scheduled to take place against England team – especially against Stuart Broad – every fan of his has the memory of the pacer being hit for 6 sixes in the 2007 T20 World Cup.

As soon as the news of Yuvraj's comeback broke, many of his fans started trolling Stuart Broad in the most brutal manner possible.

Stuart Broad reaction when he hear that Yuvraj Singh back in ODI and T20 Squad... pic.twitter.com/TTZt4PIJCz — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) January 6, 2017

When life gives you

Stuart Broad,

Be like

Yuvraj Singh .. — Sourav_Ganguly_FC (@SCGanguly__FC) December 29, 2016

Ke sher a punjab fir aa gya he

Bowlero ka bura khwab fir aa gya h

Dikha do ab jalwe apna @YUVSTRONG12

Ke Stuart broad ek bar fir aa gya h — Harsh Rathore (@HarshRa1) January 7, 2017

After hearing the return of Yuvraj Singh in team India.

Stuart Broad be like pic.twitter.com/IkpwRjd8pc — Swachh Politics (@SwachhPolitics) January 7, 2017

@StuartBroad8 be ready coz ur daddy @YUVSTRONG12 is back ..!! — Soumyajit Gangulian (@SGangulian) January 7, 2017

As visible, Twitter is is thrilled to see the flamboyant left-hander make his comeback into the national team.