Yuvraj, famously hit 6 sixes to Stuart Broad in the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Dear Stuart Broad, Yuvraj Singh is back! Twitterati goes berserk as Yuvi makes comeback

New Delhi: New Year brought some stunning changes in the Indian cricketing system – first the exit of Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke left everyone bamboozled and then MS Dhoni's decision to step down as India's limited overs skipper.

January 6, however, brought some encouraging news to Indian cricket fans as Virat Kohli was named captain for all three formats, while veteran batsman Yuvraj Singh also made his long-awaited comeback to the Indian team.

With Yuvi's comeback scheduled to take place against England team – especially against Stuart Broad – every fan of his has the memory of the pacer being hit for 6 sixes in the 2007 T20 World Cup.

As soon as the news of Yuvraj's comeback broke, many of his fans started trolling Stuart Broad in the most brutal manner possible.

As visible, Twitter is is thrilled to see the flamboyant left-hander make his comeback into the national team.

First Published: Sunday, January 8, 2017 - 09:19

