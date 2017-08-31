close
Debutant Shardul Thakur wears Sachin Tendulkar's no 10 jersey against Sri Lanka

The 25-year-old returned with figures of 1/26 as India defeated Sri Lanka by 168 runs to take a 4-0 lead in the five-match series.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 23:55
Debutant Shardul Thakur wears Sachin Tendulkar&#039;s no 10 jersey against Sri Lanka
Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: Shardul Thakur made his international debut in the fourth ODI match against Sri Lanka wearing the famous No. 10 jersey which was once donned by Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday at Colombo.

The 25-year-old returned with figures of 1/26 as India defeated Sri Lanka by 168 runs to take a 4-0 lead in the five-match series. Earlier in the day, Thakur was presented his India cap by none other than head coach Ravi Shastri. He is the 218th player to play ODIs for India.

Many hailed Thakur's performance today, but what stood out was his jersey number. In the post-match show on television, commentator Harsha Bhogle made an interesting observation about the same initials, ST, shared by Shardul Thakur and Sachin Tendulkar.

The fifth and final match will be played at the same venue, on Sunday (September 3). Then, the two teams will engage in a lone T20I match before winding up the long series, which witnessed India thumping the hosts.

Shardul ThakurIndia vs Sri LankaSachin tendulkarcricket news

