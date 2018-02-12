Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulates Manjot Kalra on U-19 World Cup win

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday met Under-19 cricketer Manjot Kalra and congratulated him on helping India beat Australia in the World Cup final in New Zealand early this month, an official statement said.

Accompanied by his family members, Kalra, who scored an unbeaten century in the final, drew plenty of praise from the Delhi Chief Minister.

"We all are very proud of you, not only Delhi but the entire nation is looking forward to your career ahead," Kejriwal said.

"Delhi government is always there for any kind of assistance, you can come to us anytime for any help required.

"Delhi Government will felicitate the young cricketer soon," he added.