Delhi Cricket Council to represent North India in Blue League of Dreams

Delhi Cricket Council (DCC) will represent North India in the upcoming Muthoot Blue League of Dreams, according to a media release from the club on Friday. The league is being organized to promote gulley cricket in the country.

The 14-member Noida-based team will be in action in the two-day tournament in Mumbai on May 16 and 17.

Abhishek Shrivastav, captain of the team, expressed his excitement ahead of the team's matches.

"It is a great moment for the entire team. The hard work has really paid off and we hope to seal the trophy too. I take this opportunity to thank every team member, families and friends who voted for us day and night relentlessly to make us reach this level.

"It will be a life-time opportunity to play with the international players like Zaheer Khan, Brett Lee, Jonty Rhodes & Herschelle Gibbs. Last but not least, we are thankful to Muthoot group, that they organized such an event where the focus is given to gully cricket, which too has the potential to be highlighted," he said in the release.

Young Mumbai Central Cricket Team (Mumbai), Ukkadgaon C.C. (Prabhani) and Spartanz (Kottayam) are the other teams participating in the tournament.

Here is the list of 14 DCC players who will be travelling to Mumbai.

Abhishek Shrivastav

Balaji Srivatsa

Dinesh Patwal

Abhay Kumar Singh

Vikrant Goswami

CA Abhi Shrivastava

Deepak Saini

Amit Sharma

Amit Gupta

Roshan Kumar RK

Rajeev KumarTravon Rajeev

Sahil Qureshi

LakshayChaudhary

Shivam