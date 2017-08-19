Delhi Daredevils may hire Jason Gillespie as head coach

New Delhi: If media reports are to be believed, former Australian pace ace Jason Gillespie may be roped by the Indian Premier League (IPL) outfit Delhi Daredevils (DD) as head coach. It is believed that nothing has been finalised but the talks between the two parties are currently on.

Indian Express quoted a DD official to be saying, “He brings a lot to the table. He has vast experience behind him. He has shown keenness to be a part of Delhi team and talks are still on.”

Gillespie of course will be a high-profile signing if and when that happens. He had a great career as a player, picking 259 Test wickets, most famously as a member of a celebrated bowling quartet that included Glenn McGrath, Shane Warne and Brett Lee.

He had a great stint as coach with English domestic team Yorkshire. He left Yorkshire last year. In Australia, he was drafted in as coach of the Big Bash T20 team Adelaide Strikers. He has been with them since 2015.

DD of course have had a very disappointing record despite being in the IPL for all 10 seasons. They desperately need some fresh ideas to resurrect their stagnant fortunes.