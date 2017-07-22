Delhi pacer Parvinder Awana attacked in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: Delhi pacer Parvinder Awana was today attacked by five persons here, police said.

The assailants attacked Awana near ice factory at Kasna site 4 when he was returning from Haridwar, they said.

Awana's Mahindra XUV has been damaged.

The assailants were of Ghangola village, they added.

Police said 31-year-old former Kings XI Punjab player was on his way back from his home in Haridwar, and while he was passing through Kasna area of Greater Noida. “He crossed five men and a woman who were in a car. There was an argument between the two sides. He tried to intervene and was manhandled by them,” said Jitendra Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO), Kasna.

The SHO further said, “We are in the process of identifying the accused. A FIR under charges pertaining to assault has been lodged in the case against five unknown persons on the basis of the complaint we have received.”

Awana has made two appearances for India in a T20I series against England in 2012.