Dera Sacha Sauda leader, Gurmeet Ram Rahim claims credit for Virat Kohli's incredible success

New Delhi: While many would credit Virat Kohli's success to his work ethics and ability to learn from every failure but religious Guru, Gurmeet Ram Rahim – leader of Dera Sacha Sauda – is claiming credit for the Indian captain's achievements.

Kohli arguably become the most difficult batsman to bowl at no matter what the format of the game is. He certainly gave an example of the same by hitting a double hundred in the 4th Test between India and Bangladesh at Hyderabad. (IND vs BAN - Live Blog | Live Scorecard)

“He (Virat Kohli) was unable to convert good starts into big scores. I suggested him to practice hard and continue learning,” Ram Rahim was quoted saying in Bollywood gossip blog Spotboye.

Not just that, the Dera chief also revealed that the 28-year-old Delhi boy thanked him after getting selected for the Indian cricket team.

Kohli, in the first innings of sole-Test against Bangladesh, became the first batsman ever to score 4 double hundreds in consecutive series.