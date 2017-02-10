Dera Sacha Sauda leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim claims credit for Virat Kohli's success
Kohli, in the first innings of sole-Test against Bangladesh, became the first batsman ever to score 4 double hundreds in consecutive series.
New Delhi: While many would credit Virat Kohli's success to his work ethics and ability to learn from every failure but religious Guru, Gurmeet Ram Rahim – leader of Dera Sacha Sauda – is claiming credit for the Indian captain's achievements.
Kohli arguably become the most difficult batsman to bowl at no matter what the format of the game is. He certainly gave an example of the same by hitting a double hundred in the 4th Test between India and Bangladesh at Hyderabad. (IND vs BAN - Live Blog | Live Scorecard)
“He (Virat Kohli) was unable to convert good starts into big scores. I suggested him to practice hard and continue learning,” Ram Rahim was quoted saying in Bollywood gossip blog Spotboye.
Not just that, the Dera chief also revealed that the 28-year-old Delhi boy thanked him after getting selected for the Indian cricket team.
Here's the video of Ram Rahim talking about Virat Kohli:-
Kohli, in the first innings of sole-Test against Bangladesh, became the first batsman ever to score 4 double hundreds in consecutive series.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Can PM Modi's remarks on Manmohan Singh be termed as 'disrespectful' towards Parliament?
- MP: ATS arrests 4 people, who helped Pak’s ISI to spy on Indian military operations
- Watch - How currency notes are being wasted during a religious program in Gujarat
- 11th standard student fires bullet at classmate in Ghaziabad
- DNA: Why did India outrage against 'JNU anti-nationals' on this day last year?
- WATCH: That is what you call a DRS blunder! Bangladesh went for review but ball came out of middle of bat
- Karnataka: 15-year-old girl repeatedly raped by guardian gets pregnant
- Narendra Modi's 'raincoat' barb: BJP hits back, demands apology from Congress for disrespecting PM
- Surgical strikes: Here's how India's most daring military operation was conducted by Para commandos
- Superstar Rajinikanth planning to launch political party?
Top Videos
-
-
MP: ATS arrests 4 people, who helped Pak’s ISI to spy on Indian military operations
-
West Bengal: Many hurt in clash between rival groups of TMC's student wing
-
Pakistan claims India building 'secret nuclear city', New Delhi says it's baseless