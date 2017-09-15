close
Despite playing magnificent knock against World XI, Pakistan fans mercilessly troll Ahmed Shehzad

And that's not enough, some fans even advised the 'selfie boy' to retire from cricket gracefully.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 15, 2017 - 21:59
Courtesy: Twitter (@TheRealPCB)

New Delhi: It's one big bad world for Ahmed Shehzad, the Pakistan cricketer who was once compared to India captain Virat Kohli, for their looks. The 25-year-old then chastised for his batting incosistency. However, he made good use of the chances given by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and was in form in the Independence Cup against the visiting World XI team.

Continuing his good form, the right-handed batsman hit a brilliant 55-ball 89 to help Pakistan set 184-run target against the Faf du Plessis-led team in the third and final T20I match at Lohore's Gaddafi Stadium on Friday. In the process, he also became the first Pakistani player to hit three sixes in three balls.

But not many fans were happy with his effort, and trolled the player with a veritable storm of tweets. Some even linked Shehzad's knock to that Shoaib Malik tweet. But there were others, who seemed to have stuck with the oft-repeated criticism, one good innings securing the place in the team.

And that's not enough, some fans even advised the 'drama queen' to retire from cricket gracefully. Then, there were others who invoked the Blue Whale challenge to ridicule the batsman.

Pakistan won the first of the three-match T20I series, but the World XI hit back strongly by winning the second match on Wednesday. The series is being organised byt the PCB, with the blessings of ICC, to announce the declared that Pakistan is ready to host international matches. 

Shehzad made his international debut in 2009 in an ODI match against Australia, and has since played 13 Tests, 79 ODIs and 50 T20Is, scoring 982, 2597 and 1215 runs respectively.

 

TAGS

Ahmed ShehzadPakistan vs World XIPCBIndependence CupShoaib MalikVirat Kohlicricket news

