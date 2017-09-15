Despite playing magnificent knock against World XI, Pakistan fans mercilessly troll Ahmed Shehzad

New Delhi: It's one big bad world for Ahmed Shehzad, the Pakistan cricketer who was once compared to India captain Virat Kohli, for their looks. The 25-year-old then chastised for his batting incosistency. However, he made good use of the chances given by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and was in form in the Independence Cup against the visiting World XI team.

Continuing his good form, the right-handed batsman hit a brilliant 55-ball 89 to help Pakistan set 184-run target against the Faf du Plessis-led team in the third and final T20I match at Lohore's Gaddafi Stadium on Friday. In the process, he also became the first Pakistani player to hit three sixes in three balls.

But not many fans were happy with his effort, and trolled the player with a veritable storm of tweets. Some even linked Shehzad's knock to that Shoaib Malik tweet. But there were others, who seemed to have stuck with the oft-repeated criticism, one good innings securing the place in the team.

Ahmed Shehzad scores 89 runs.

Iska mtlb agli 89 innings men score nahi krega. — Osama (@SuperSaiyanKhan) September 15, 2017

Ahmed shehzad, Shoaib Malik ki baat dil pe letay huwe. — (@JeeKuchKahaApne) September 15, 2017

Bas Ahmed shehzad ny mazeed 500 saal k lia team main jagah bna li ;") — aizaasif (@aizaasif4) September 15, 2017

can say about umar akmal but Ahmed Shehzad is still best — Mahrukh. (@batsunnomahrukh) September 15, 2017

Surprise surprise. Ahmed Shehzad today became first Pakistan batsman ever to hit 3 sixes in three balls in a T20 International. #PakvWXI — Kpk edu/news (@Geookhattak) September 15, 2017

And that's not enough, some fans even advised the 'drama queen' to retire from cricket gracefully. Then, there were others who invoked the Blue Whale challenge to ridicule the batsman.

Ahmed Shehzad should play blue whale and his first task should be sucid — Furqan Rustam (@FurqanRustam118) September 15, 2017

ahmed shehzad Gt 50 now plz retire hurt ho gao #PAKvsWX1 — Aisha (@Ayisha_) September 15, 2017

Perfect time for Ahmed Shehzad to retire from cricket gracefully. — Madiha hussain (@deeyahussain) September 15, 2017

Pakistan won the first of the three-match T20I series, but the World XI hit back strongly by winning the second match on Wednesday. The series is being organised byt the PCB, with the blessings of ICC, to announce the declared that Pakistan is ready to host international matches.

Shehzad made his international debut in 2009 in an ODI match against Australia, and has since played 13 Tests, 79 ODIs and 50 T20Is, scoring 982, 2597 and 1215 runs respectively.