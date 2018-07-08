हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs England

Dhoni's catches, Rohit's ton: Statistical highlights from 3rd T20I

A number of records tumbled as Team India cruised past England in the final clash of the three T20I-match series.

India rode home to a seven-wicket win against England on Sunday to claim what was the team's sixth consecutive T20I series win. The visitors at Bristol brought their 'A' game to the fore to down Eoin Morgan's side and in the process, broke several records.

Here are the statistical highlights from the match:

* MS Dhoni became the only wicket-keeper to have caught five in a single T20I match. Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad, previously, did effect five dismissals but two of these were stumpings.

* Rohit Sharma became the first Indian - and only the second international cricketer - to slam three tons in T20I cricket. New Zealand's Colin Munro is the other batsman with the same distinction. On Sunday, Rohit remained unbeaten on 100 and his innings had 11 boundaries and five sixes. It took him only 56 balls to reach the milestone - a strike rate of 178.57.

* Team India now has won six T20I series on the trot. (Click here for full report)

* This was the sixth time that India scored 70 or more in the powerplay overs in T20I format.

* Hardik Pandya became the fourth-quickest Indian to score 33 off 14 balls for fellow players who faced similar number of deliveries.

