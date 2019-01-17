Dhoni's 'comeback' makes Shikhar Dhawan happy ahead of 3rd ODI against Australia

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has expressed his delight at veteran wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni's return to form, following an excellent half-century during the second ODI against Australia in Adelaide on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old cricketer scored 55 runs in 54 deliveries, stitching an unbeaten 57-run stand off 34 balls with Dinesh Karthik, as the visitors chased down a steep target of 299 with four balls to spare.

“It was great to see a good team performance in the last one-day match against Australia,” he said.

“The way Dhoni played in both the games is really great. I am very happy that Dhoni is getting his touch back. A player of his stature, who plays the game with so much calmness, gives so much confidence to other batsmen. It is very important for us,” added Dhawan.

The 33-year-old opener further expressed his happiness after feeling rejuvenated following a much-needed break as a result of his non-selection in the Test squad, adding that he was in good rhythm.

“I feel my rhythm was good, the way I was hitting the ball the day before yesterday,” he said. “I can sense it, feel how my batting is faring. Like I said, it is very important to take a break and feel fresh which we, the Indian cricketers, don’t usually get," he said.

“It’s good to be back and looking forward to the match tomorrow and then the New Zealand tour as well,” added Dhawan.

The cricketer will be looking to deliver a quality performance in the series-decider on Friday, after being dismissed for a duck in the opening ODI, scoring a crisp 32 in the Adelaide clash.