Dhulaai ke baad silaai: Virender Sehwag has the last laugh in Twitter 'war' with Ross Taylor

New Delhi: Former India opener Virender Sehwag has the last laugh in his Twitter 'war' with New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor after Men in Blue won the three-match T20I series 2-1 on Tuesday in Thiruvananthapuram.

With series leveled at 1-1 after the Kiwis' 40-run win in Rajkot, the Thiruvananthapuram match became a must-win for either side. After hours of delay due to rain and a wet outfield, the match finally got started at 9:30 PM IST under revised playing condition.

The match was reduced to an eight-overs per side affair. Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson won the toss, and expectedly, put India into bat on a wet top.

India failed miserably, managing only 67 runs with Manish Pandey top scoring with 17 runs.

But Indian bowlers produced an inspired performance to defend the paltry title. India won the match by six runs. Jasprit Bumrah, who took two wickets, was adjudged the man of the match. The pacer also took home player of the series award.

As soon as India won the match, Sehwag took to Twitter and trolled Taylor once again.

Dhulaai ke baad silaai, but well played NZ.Never feel very bad losing against NZ because they are such nice guys,but sweet victory for India https://t.co/bpUkjbdzY7 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 7, 2017

It can be read as a continuation of their social media banter. After the Rajkot win, Taylor tweeted n Hindi, in dramatic fashion:

Yes, the thread was started with Sehwag's 'darji' tweet at the start of the series.

The banter became one of the most talked about events in social media with engrossed fans following their every single tweet.