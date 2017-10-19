Did you know? There's 'Dhoni & Kohli' restaurant in Mumbai - See pic

New Delhi: Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni share a bromance like no other in the Indian cricket team.

Their friendship is based on warmth yet respectful detachment, and even disagreements without barriers of hierarchy or seniority.

For instance, Dhoni had no doubt that Kohli would go on to win more matches than he did. Kohli, for his part, went on to say that had learnt a lot from his predecessor and Dhoni will always be his captain.

As an ode to this special friendship, a new restaurant named 'Dhoni & Kohli' has been opened in Kandivali East, Mumbai. The owners have decided to cash in on the popularity of Indian cricketers.

Noted cricket statistician, Mohandas Menon, posted a picture of "Dhoni & Kohli" restaurant on his Twitter account.

Just spotted this new restaurant close to home..pic.twitter.com/91rNZHWYod — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 18, 2017

The restaurant by nite... pic.twitter.com/b5yohMCw3y — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 18, 2017

Soon, comments started to flow in asking about the exact location of the eating place.

While Kohli and Dhoni have no association with this restaurant, it is likely to attract cricket fans in Mumbai.

Both Kohli and Dhoni are currently on a short break from international cricket. They resume national duty when India face New Zealand in a three-match One Day International series starting Sunday (October 22) at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium.

It will be Kohli's 200th ODI.