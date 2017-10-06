Didn't understand value of playing for India when I was young, says Ashish Nehra

New Delhi: Veteran fast bowler, Ashish Nehra had made a comeback to Team India at the age of 38 for the three-match T20I series against Australia.

Nehra was last seen playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and was in contention for a spot in the ICC Champions Trophy squad but missed out due to a hamstring problem, the fast bowler sustained during the IPL.

Consequently, Nehra could only feature in six games in the 10th edition of the IPL.

While players like Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh have been ignored due to their failure to pass fitness tests, Nehra got the nod from the team management.

Nehra's selection was a bit surprising considering he is not the fittest of players on the field but the kind of faith and respect he enjoys in the Indian dressing room is second to none. He has so far played 25 T20 Internationals taking 34 wickets in them.

"The only one thing that is not happy that I am still playing is my body," Nehra said while speaking to ESPNcricinfo.

"I can play for another couple of years but it isn't easy for a fast bowler at 38-39, especially considering the state of my body. But I am just trying my level best," he added.

The 38-year-old Delhi pacer further said that he was trying to catch up for the cricket he has missed the last seven-eight years of his career.

"When you are young you don't understand these things, you don't understand the value of playing for India. In the last 7-8 years I missed so much cricket, maybe you can say I am trying to catch that up. You can never go back, but for the last 4-5 years I am pushing myself and I am getting the results," he said.

"My body has let me down, that's why I am so upset with my body at times. I am a firm believer that if my body is okay I can still play and deliver. That's why I am always aware of my body," he added.

"At this stage, I don't make plans. [I take] every series as it comes, I can't promise anything about whether I will be playing the next IPL. I don't know how long I can play for," he said.

"Like I said earlier, if it was in my hands I would never stop playing cricket but that is not going to happen. My debut was in 1999, so it will be 19 years soon. I don't think too many people thought I would be playing for 19 years. Already, I have managed to stretch myself so far, you never know, let's see," he added.