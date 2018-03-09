Dilip Vengsarkar appointed as chief mentor of T20 Mumbai League

Mumbai: Former India skipper Dilip Vengsarkar was on Friday appointed as the chief mentor of the T20 Mumbai League, which will be played here from March 11-21.

The announcement was made by the Mumbai Cricket Association and Probability Sports India Private Limited (PSIPL).

Vengsarkar, fondly called 'colonel', represented Mumbai and later India and also served as the Chairman of the Selection Committee.

On his appointment, Vengsarkar, said, "As the Chief Mentor, I aim to encourage and nurture young cricketers for successful performances on home turf. This is a great platform for Mumbai cricketers to shine and make a mark early in their careers, leading to a promising future."

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has been appointed as the ambassador of the League, while legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar is the League Commissioner.