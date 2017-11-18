Dinesh Chandimal guilty of 'fake-fielding', gets away without any penalty

New Delhi: Sri Lankan captain Dinesh Chandimal got away with a 5-run penalty during the 53rd over of the Indian innings when he ran after a ball, slid and pretended to wind up to throw the ball.

According to the new rules rolled out by the International Cricket Committee, Chandimal could have booked under the ‘fake fielding’ rule.

The fourth ball of the aforementioned over was knocked into the vacant cover point region by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Chandimal chased it from short cover and despite the fact that the ball was had eluded him he made a fake pretence of sliding and picking up the ball. Also, he shaped up to throw but bailed out at the last second.

The umpires had a word with the captain, but clearly, the new ruling was not followed, as Chandimal clearly violated the law.

This did not go down well with the Indian captain Virat Kohli, who signalled five from the dressing room and was visibly not too impressed with whatever transpired on the field.

What is this fake fielding rule?

Law 41 of the MCC rulebook which deals with the unfair play was amended and here is what it states:

41.5 Deliberate distraction, deception or obstruction of batsman

41.5.1 In addition to 41.4, it is unfair for any fielder wilfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman after the striker has received the ball.

41.5.2 It is for either one of the umpires to decide whether any distraction, deception or obstruction is willful or not.

41.5.3 If either umpire considers that a fielder has caused or attempted to cause such a distraction, deception or obstruction, he/she shall immediately call and signal Dead ball and inform the other umpire of the reason for the call.

Hence, the Sri Lankan captain did infringe the law as despite being nowhere close to the ball, he attempted to throw which in many ways misguide the batsmen.

41.5.6 The bowler’s end umpire shall- award 5 Penalty runs to the batting side.- inform the captain of the fielding side of the reason for this action and as soon as practicable inform the captain of the batting side.

41.5.7 The ball shall not count as one of the over.

41.5.8 Any runs completed by the batsmen before the offence shall be scored, together with any runs for penalties awarded to either side. Additionally, the run in progress shall be scored whether or not the batsmen had already crossed at the instant of the offence.

Incidentally, this new ruling has been receiving a lot of flak from all quarters and even today the commentators on air seemed infuriated with this particular law as there is a lot of grey space.