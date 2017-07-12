close
Dinesh Chandimal replaces Angelo Mathews as Sri Lankan cricket captain

Mathews had decided to step down following what he described as one of the lowest points in his career. This was the ODI series loss against Zimbabwe. Lowly-ranked Zimbabwe beat Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka 3-2 in the five-match ODI series.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 - 12:50
Dinesh Chandimal replaces Angelo Mathews as Sri Lankan cricket captain

New Delhi: Dinesh Chandimal has been named as the new captain of the Sri Lankan cricket team. This has come immediately after Angelo Mathews resigned from the post in all formats of the game. 27-year-old Chandimal is not exactly a cricket superstar but is known for his solid and sedate batting especially in Test matches where he averages over 42 after 36 matches.

Mathews had decided to step down following what he described as one of the lowest points in his career. This was the ODI series loss against Zimbabwe. Lowly-ranked Zimbabwe beat Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka 3-2 in the five-match ODI series.

Soon after the series loss, Mathews was quoted to be saying by Cricinfo.com, "It's one of the lowest points in my career, and a hard one to swallow. Everything went against us, from the toss to misreading the wicket. But there are no excuses. At the end of the day we were not good enough to beat them. They played better cricket."

He further added, "It's one of the lowest points in my career, and a hard one to swallow. Everything went against us, from the toss to misreading the wicket. But there are no excuses. At the end of the day we were not good enough to beat them. They played better cricket."

