Dinesh Chandimal suspended for two games due to 'serious' over-rate offence

Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal has been suspended for two T20Is after being found guilty of a serious over-rate offence in the Nidahas T20I tri-series game against Bangladesh in Colombo on Saturday.

Chandimal's team was found to be four overs short of their target when time allowances were taken into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.5.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel, which relates to serious over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for the first two overs and 20 per cent additional over their failure to bowl in the allotted time, while the captain receives two suspension points," an ICC release said.

"As two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player, Chandimal has been suspended from his side's 12 and 16 March fixtures against India and Bangladesh respectively, while each of his players have received a fine of 60 per cent," it added.

Bangladesh, who chased down 215 to stun Sri Lanka thanks largely to Mustifiqur Rahim's heroics with the bat, too have been punished by the ICC. However, their offence was not considered too serious.

"Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah has also received a 20 per cent fine of his match fee, while each of his players have received 10 per cent fines after their side was ruled to be one over short. This was as per Article 2.5.1, which deals with minor over-rate offences," the release further notified.