Dinesh Karthik's last-ball six makes Twitter explode with compliments

With Dinesh Karthik hitting a last-ball six, India on Sunday defeated Bangladesh by four wickets in Nidahas T20 tri-series in Colombo. Needing five off the final delivery, Karthik smashed Soumya Sarkar over extra-cover as a second-string Indian side held its nerve in a tense situation to chase down a target of 167 in 20 overs. It would count as one of India's famous last ball sixes - something that Pakistani legend Javed Miandad did against India 32 years back in Sharjah.

Following India's victory over the neighbouring country, the micro-blogging site Twitter exploded with compliments. Here's how the Twitterati reacted:

#INDvsBAN #NidahasTrophy #dineshkarthik #Tamizhandaa Dinesh karthik, My man, I love you.

Chennai loves you.

Tamils love you.

Kolkata Knightriders love you.

India loves you.

Even SriLankans love you.

Snake dancers and Bangladeshis, not so much.#AalaporaanThamizhan pic.twitter.com/TpITfG5tuq — kasturi shankar (@KasthuriShankar) March 18, 2018

MS Dhoni Or Dinesh Karthik Is Temporary. Bangladesh Getting Trolled On Last Ball Of The Match By Indian Wicket-keepers Is Permanent. Congrats Team India #DineshKarthik #INDvBAN #INDvsBAN #BANvsIND #NidahasTrophy pic.twitter.com/0ZXvdKr4ct — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) March 18, 2018

India was very much out of the contest when they needed 34 runs off the last two overs as most of the established batsmen were back in the dugout. However, Karthik had other ideas and smashed an 8-ball 29* to do what appeared impossible at one time.

(With inputs from agencies)