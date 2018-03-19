हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dinesh Karthik's last-ball six makes Twitter explode with compliments

Following India's victory over the neighbouring country, the micro-blogging site Twitter exploded with compliments. Here's how the Twitterati reacted:  

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Mar 19, 2018, 09:02 AM IST
With Dinesh Karthik hitting a last-ball six, India on Sunday defeated Bangladesh by four wickets in Nidahas T20 tri-series in Colombo. Needing five off the final delivery, Karthik smashed Soumya Sarkar over extra-cover as a second-string Indian side held its nerve in a tense situation to chase down a target of 167 in 20 overs. It would count as one of India's famous last ball sixes - something that Pakistani legend Javed Miandad did against India 32 years back in Sharjah.

India was very much out of the contest when they needed 34 runs off the last two overs as most of the established batsmen were back in the dugout. However, Karthik had other ideas and smashed an 8-ball 29* to do what appeared impossible at one time.

