Novak Djokovic

Djokovic recommends surprise candidate for English cricket; ICC tweets back

This caught the attention of the International Cricket Council (ICC) who tweeted an equally humorous response to Djokovic inviting him for a net session at the Cricket World Cup. 

Image Credits: Twitter/@DjokerNole

Tennis star Novak Djokovic took to Twitter on Saturday with a hilarious message for England coach Trevor Bayliss, encouraging him to keep his eye on a cricketer who he believed was a strong candidate for the English cricket team. 

The cricketer was none other than Imran Bashir, his chauffeur who he termed as a famous batsman for his local cricket team in his first tweet. Bashir held a trophy which Djokovic said had been presented to him for being the batsman of the year.  

"Imran Bashir (my chauffeur for the #NittoATPFinals) has been part of #TeamDjokovic for 10 years! He is also a famous batsman for his local #cricket team. He received this trophy for best batsman of the year and we need to get it out there!," the tweet read.

The tennis star's second tweet had a message in store for England coach Trevor Bayliss whom he encouraged to keep an eye on Bashir deeming him as a strong candidate for the English cricket team. 

Djokovic is well known for being a fun-loving sportsperson and this gesture is certainly another example of that.

