Do MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh fit into Ravi Shastri's plans for 2019 World Cup? Here's what he said!

New Delhi: Ravi Shastri's appointment as the new head coach of Indian cricket team also brought few unanswered questions to the fore – like how the team would look like, say, in the next couple of years, especially considering the 2019 ICC World Cup. And one part which needed an earnest handling, if not immediately, was surrounding the future of two of the team's veterans MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh.

Shastri, in an interview with India Today, said that has just got the job and would need to spend some time with the team before coming to conclusions on the matter.

"2019 (World Cup) is a long way to go. They are both champion cricketers. We will deal with it when the time arrives. I am just getting into the dressing room again, so I need to spend time with the captain (Kohli) and take things forward."

Earlier, even Rahul Dravid had voiced concern around the role of Dhoni and Yuvraj in India's preparation for the next World Cup asking whether the duo have a place in the captain's plans for the biggest tournament in the sport.

When guessed about his views on the whole Anil Kumble–Virat Kohli controversy, Shastri said that he doesn't care about what happened in the last 12 months as he plans to start afresh.

"I have not spoken to Kohli (yet). I don't know what happened in those 12 months. I will start afresh. Whatever I have to discuss with Virat will stay between Virat and me," he told India Today.

"Kohli is a champion cricketer - he has not yet reached his peak. The next five or six years will define the real Virat Kohli," Shastri further stated.

Shastri further sounded upbeat on the challenge of coaching India.

"I have always relished a challenge and I am looking forward to my stint with India. When you are asked to open the batting in overcast conditions, it is a challenge. I am used to challenges, bring on another one," he added.