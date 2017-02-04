Donald Trump’s immigration ban forces Pakistan-born cricketer to quit tournament
New Delhi: United States' Pakistan-born cricketer Fahad Babar was forced to quit tournament mid-way through for fear of being banned entry under President Donald Trump’s immigration ban.
Babar, 24, was playing in the 2016-17 West Indies Cricket Board’s Regional Super50 in Barbados. But he quit the tournament abruptly to return home on Thursday.
USA opening batsman Fahad Babar returns home from @WindiesRegional #Super50. Read here: https://t.co/ennBeXlr4z
— ICC Americas (@iccamericas) February 3, 2017
The Chicago resident faced no immigration problems, bur the thought that he could have been barred forced him to leave his team-mates, which also has other five Muslim players.
It's reported that two of them – Ali Khan and Akeem Dodson – are both US citizens, while the rest are Canada residents.
Babar has been living in the US since the age of 14 and had represented country under ICC’s seven-year residency rule.
Donald Trump’s executive order, which bars entry into US from seven majority-Muslim population are Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, came into effect from January 27.
