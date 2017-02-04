close
Donald Trump’s immigration ban forces Pakistan-born cricketer to quit tournament

Babar has been living in the US since the age of 14 and had represented country under ICC’s seven-year residency rule.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 22:54
Courtesy: Peter Della Penna/ICC-Americas

New Delhi: United States' Pakistan-born cricketer Fahad Babar was forced to quit tournament mid-way through for fear of being banned entry under President Donald Trump’s immigration ban.

Babar, 24, was playing in the 2016-17 West Indies Cricket Board’s Regional Super50 in Barbados. But he quit the tournament abruptly to return home on Thursday.

The Chicago resident faced no immigration problems, bur the thought that he could have been barred forced him to leave his team-mates, which also has other five Muslim players.

It's reported that two of them – Ali Khan and Akeem Dodson – are both US citizens, while the rest are Canada residents.

Babar has been living in the US since the age of 14 and had represented country under ICC’s seven-year residency rule.

Donald Trump’s executive order, which bars entry into US from seven majority-Muslim population are Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, came into effect from January 27.

First Published: Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 22:00

