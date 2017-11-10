Don't know what's Yo-Yo test but Yuvraj Singh should be back, says Mohammad Azharuddin

New Delhi: Yuvraj Singh may be out of contention for the national team and not a regular in his state side's ongoing Ranji Trophy campaign, but there has never been a dearth of support for India's star allrounder, and he has found more of that from former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin.

Azhar wants Yuvraj to be back in India colours even if he is not as fit as he used to be in order to clear the 'Yo-Yo' test, a fitness test that is now being used as a benchmark to get an all-clear on fitness grounds. But it's Greek to Azhar.

“I really don’t know what the Yo-Yo Test is, but as far as fitness is concerned, everyone has to be fit. If you are not fit, you don’t play. But I feel there are players (who are) almost in the twilight of their careers but still very, very good. Maybe fitness for them can be relaxed a little,” Azharuddin told Sport360 on the sidelines of an event in Dubai.

Azhar then went on to name Yuvraj, for who, he thinks, the fitness norms can be relaxed a bit considering what he has gone through since India's 2011 World Cup win. Plus, he mentioned the name of another overlooked lefthander, Suresh Raina.

“Like for a player like Yuvraj, he has gone through so much because of his illness (cancer). I don’t think he would have passed the ‘Yo-Yo’ test. There are other players as well. I am a very big fan of Suresh Raina. I feel he should come back. I saw him one and a half months back and he has become very fit. But if the team has taken a decision, you need to back it.”

During his heydays, Azharuddin himself used to set high fitness standards both in training and on the field of play.