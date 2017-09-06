Don't thank me, you are like my daughters Aazeen and Anaiza: Gautam Gambhir to Zohra

New Delhi: Gautam Gambhir's decision to fund the education of five-year-old Zohra, who emerged as the anguished face of terror in Jammu and Kashmir after her policeman father was killed by militants last month, drew immense applause from all over the country.

Zohra herself, thanked the Indian cricketer for offering a helping hand after her father, ASI Abdul Rashid, was gunned down by militants in Anantnag chowk on August 18 when he was regulating traffic in the area.

Thanking Gambhir for his gesture, the five-year old said that she and her family are extremely happy and then revealed her intentions of becoming a doctor.

'Thank you Gautam Sir. Me and my family are very happy with your gesture. I want to study and become a doctor,' Zohra told the reporters.

In reply to the girl, Gambhir said that she doesn't need to thank him as she is just like his daughters Aazeen and Anaiza.

"Zohra beta, don't thank me, you are like my daughters Aazeen & Anaiza. Heard you want to become a doctor. Just spread your wings and chase your dreams.We are there", tweeted Gambhir.

Zohra beta, don't thank me, u r lik my daughters Aazeen & Anaiza. Heard u wana b a doctor.Just spread ur wings n chase ur dreams.WE R THERE. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 5, 2017

His manager Dinesh Chopra said the Gautam Gambhir Foundation (GGF) would support all her academic endeavours, including higher education.

"Gautam will be supporting Zohra's education for lifetime starting now," Chopra told PTI.

Asked whether Gambhir plans to meet the little girl, Chopra said, "This is not a photo opportunity for Gautam. This is a chance to help someone build her future and also pray to God that no child has to face this kind of a tragedy."

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police S P Vaid welcomed the announcement of the cricketer and said the tragedy had moved people to finally come out to help.

"The picture of Zohra is the actual reflection of kins of terror victims and I hope that it moves some people across the border who keep on pushing arms, ammunition and terrorists into the Valley," he added.

In April, Gambhir also made a promise to support the children of 24 CRPF men gunned down by naxals in Chhattisgarh in April.

(With PTI inputs)