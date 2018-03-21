DRS to be used in IPL this year: Rajeev Shukla

Mumbai: The Decision Review System (DRS), already used in the T20 Internationals, will be introduced in the coming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Yes, this idea has been going around for many years," said IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla at a media conference here on Wednesday, confirming that the TV replay system will be utilised if a team challenges an umpiring decision.

Each team is given one chance to review an umpiring decision during a T20 innings at the international level.

Shukla was speaking to the media after announcing that the T20 League has inked a three-year deal with Tata Nexon as its partner, declaring there was "great synergy" between the two.

It was also announced that the player with the best strike rate in each IPL game will be rewarded and a Nexon car will be awarded to the player with the overall highest strike-rate in the entire tournament set to run from April 7 to May 27.