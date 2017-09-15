close
Duleep Trohpy: Hanuma Vihari, Suresg Raina lead India Blue's fightback on Day 2

Earlier resuming at 291 for nine, overnight batsman Baba Indrajith (200) and Vijay Gohil (34 not out) shared 92 runs for the last wicket to take India Red to 383.

PTI| Last Updated: Friday, September 15, 2017 - 00:01
Duleep Trohpy: Hanuma Vihari, Suresg Raina lead India Blue&#039;s fightback on Day 2
Courtesy: PTI

Kanpur: Hanuma Vihari remained unbeaten on 86, while Suresh Raina made a strokeful 52 as India Blue reached 216 for three in reply to India Red's 383 all out on the second day of the Duleep Trohpy match, here on Thursday.

Opening the batting along side Samit Gohel (32), Vihari played patient knock to score his runs off 163 balls with the help of 14 boundaries.

He was ably supported by captain Raina, who scored his half-century off 82 deliveries during which he hit seven boundaries.

In between Manoj Tiwary made a 34-ball 20.

At the close of play, Deepak Hooda was giving Vihari company on 23 off 41 balls.

Earlier resuming at 291 for nine, overnight batsman Baba Indrajith (200) and Vijay Gohil (34 not out) shared 92 runs for the last wicket to take India Red to 383.

Coming on to bat at the overnight score of 120, Indrajit added 80 more runs to his tally while Gohil gave him the perfect support from the other end to prolong India Red's innings.

Indrajith scored at a brisk pace and struck as many as 20 boundaries and six hits over the fence during his 280-ball knock.

For India Blue, medium pacer Ankit Rajpoot scalped three wickets for 56 runs, while Tiwary (2/30) and left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat (2/72) picked up two wickets apiece.

India Blue now trail India Red by 167 runs with seven wickets in hand and two full day's play remaining.

Brief Scores:

India Red: 383 all out in 108.3 overs (Baba Indrajith 200; Ankit Rajpoot 3/56).

India Blue: 216 for three in 61 overs (Hanuma Vihari 86 not out, Suresh Raina 52; Vijay Gohil 1/50).

Hanuma Vihari Suresh Raina India Blue India Red Duleep Trohpy Baba Indrajith

