close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth favourites as British Open golf tourney begins

World number one Johnson is among the later starters in a group including Northern Ireland`s McIlroy, the world number four, who is seeking to lift the Claret Jug for a second time. Spieth, third in the rankings and twice a major winner, will tee off alongside Swedish defending champion Stenson.

Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 11:33

Southport: Americans Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth are the bookmakers` favourites to win the British Open, which starts at Royal Birkdale on Thursday.

World number one Johnson is among the later starters in a group including Northern Ireland`s Rory McIlroy, the world number four, who is seeking to lift the Claret Jug for a second time.

Spieth, third in the rankings and twice a major winner, will tee off alongside Swedish defending champion Henrik Stenson.

World number two Hideki Matsuyama of Japan will play the opening two rounds in the company of U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka and England`s Tommy Fleetwood, the local favourite who is ranked 14th.

Experienced American Phil Mickelson, the 2013 Open champion who lost an epic final-round duel with Stenson at Troon 12 months ago, is also among the late starters. 

American Mark O`Meara, Open champion in 1998, is due to strike the first tee shot at 0635 local time (0535 GMT). 

TAGS

Dustin JohnsonJordan SpiethBritish OpenGolf

From Zee News

Irfan Pathan&#039;s &#039;un-Islamic&#039; snap: 10 comments on all-rounder&#039;s Facebook page which will make your blood boil
cricket

Irfan Pathan's 'un-Islamic' snap: 10 comment...

ICC Women’s World Cup: India vs Australia – Mithali Raj &amp; Co&#039;s road to semi-finals
cricket

ICC Women’s World Cup: India vs Australia – Mithali Raj...

Robert Kraft joins committee for joint 2026 Football World Cup bid
Football

Robert Kraft joins committee for joint 2026 Football World...

Football

Arsenal winning but players ailing in China

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup: India to take on six-time champions Australia in semi-final
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup: India to take on six-time cham...

Women&#039;s World Cup: India need to find extra level to beat Australia, says Mithali Raj
cricket

Women's World Cup: India need to find extra level to b...

Mohammad Shami&#039;s wife reveals what transpired on night when three youth tried to barge into their house
cricket

Mohammad Shami's wife reveals what transpired on night...

India vs Australia, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017, Semi-final: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time, Venue
cricket

India vs Australia, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017, Semi-final:...

England vs South Africa: Mitchell Johnson lobs Ashes grenade at beaten Joe Root &amp; Co
cricket

England vs South Africa: Mitchell Johnson lobs Ashes grenad...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video