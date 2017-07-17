close
WATCH: Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt dance on Dwayne Bravo's 'Champion' song at IIFA 2017

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 17, 2017 - 18:59
WATCH: Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt dance on Dwayne Bravo&#039;s &#039;Champion&#039; song at IIFA 2017
Courtesy: Screengrab

New Delhi: Be it on or off the field, Dwayne Bravo will always be a sheer entertainer. And one of his weapons of entertainment is the Champion Song. This time around, the West Indian all-rounder entertained Bollywood stars at IIFA 2017 in New York.

Spotted dancing with him were actors Salman Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Dhawan, Anupam Kher, Shahid Kapoor and Katrina Kaif.

See the video here: 

Dwayne Bravo was not part of the West Indies team that took on Team India in the recently concluded limited-overs series. He has played 164 ODIs - in which he has scored 2968 runs and also picked up 199 wickets. 

Bravo was the captain of the Windies team when they were involved in a dispute with their board which resulted in them opting to boycott the tour of India mid-way.

