Earnest CSK camp warms up for next IPL; Gurunath Meiyappan resurfaces to engage in future talks

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals will are set to make a comeback in IPL 2018 after serving a two-year ban as per the agreement between the teams and the IPL Governing Council.

The BCCI had banned RR and CSK for two years after finding the owners guilty in IPL fixing scandal. In their place, Rising Pune Supergiant and Gujarat Lions came on top in the bidding process.

CSK are one of the most followed team with fans rooting for the side even during the banned period. Their captain MS Dhoni joined RPS during this period and there are speculations that former India skipper might rejoin the yellow brigade.

Atleast Dhoni's wife Sakshi is clearly missing her husband's CSK days and she took to Instagram to post a picture which read: “#throwback !!”

#throwback !! A post shared by Sakshi (@sakshisingh_r) on Apr 9, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

Another interesting development is that after spending more than three years in forced hibernation, Gurunath Meiyappan has finally resurfaced on social media. The central figure in the IPL betting scandal in 2013, Gurunath, son-in-law of Chennai Super Kings owner N. Srinivasan, has been keeping a low profile. It was the betting allegation against Gurunath that led to the downfall of Srinivasan and also the formation of the Lodha Committee and its reforms.

In a reply to former CSK coach Stephen Fleming’s random tweet, Gurunath, who returned to social media since his last activity in December 2013, said: “Past is history Flem. We have a bigger battle next year.”

Past is history Flem. We have a bigger battle next year. — gurunath meiyappan (@gurunath75) June 19, 2017

Gurunath also interacted with former CSK player Scott Styris on Twitter.