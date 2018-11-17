हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) cancels UAE T20x league

The league had obtained approval from the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the next ten years which was subject to an annual appraisal

Image Credits: Twitter/UAE T20x

The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) has called off the inaugural edition of the UAE T20x league due to the failure of the tournament to sell the franchise within the specified time.

"Following talks between the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) and event promoter OPI, it has been mutually agreed that the planned UAE T20x franchise cricket league will not take place in the UAE this coming December / January," read an official statement from the ECB.

"The decision follows the conclusion of the Invitation to Tender (ITT) process for tournament franchises. Both the ECB and OPI had been hopeful of achieving the sale of five franchise teams for the first year of the tournament, and whilst negotiations had been completed on two franchise teams and a further three were well advanced, it was felt that there was no longer sufficient time to close the sales process and to successfully deliver and promote a December event," the statement added.

The league had obtained approval from the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the next ten years which was subject to an annual appraisal, ESPNcricinfo.com reported.The tournament was scheduled to begin from December 19 but the organisers were yet to sign a deal with the broadcaster. 

