ECB proposes new 100-ball format of cricket

Melbourne: The English domestic cricket is all set for yet another format of the game after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced that a revamped eight-team competition will see each side face just 100 balls.

The new domestic competition, which will start in the summer of 2020, will see each side face 15 six-ball overs and another 10 deliveries in one over to make up a total of 100 balls. However, it still remains unclear that at what time the extra 10 deliveries will be bowled while whether those deliveries will be made by just one bowler or more,cricket.com.au reported.

The concept is 20 balls shorter than the traditional T20 format of the cricket, which is currently the shortest form of the game that is being played at domestic level by different cricketing nations. While announcing the proposal, ECB chairman Tom Harrison said that this is a fresh and exciting idea which will appeal to a younger audience and attract new fans to the game.

"Our game has a history of innovation and we have a duty to look for future growth for the health and sustainability of the whole game. There are 18 first-class counties, playing red and white-ball cricket, at our core and these counties and competitions will be supported, promoted and benefit from the game`s growth," cricket.com.au quoted Harrison, as saying.The ECB also confirmed that Southampton, Birmingham, Leeds, London, Manchester, Cardiff and Nottingham will be the venues for the new competition, which will also see each franchise have a men`s and a women`s team.