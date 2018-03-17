Eden Gardens to host T20 against West Indies on November 4

Kolkata: The one-off Twenty 20 International during West Indies' tour of India later this year will be held on November 4 at Eden Gardens, Cricket Association of Bengal President Sourav Ganguly said on Saturday.

The West Indies will tour India for a full series between October and November featuring three Tests, five One Day Internationals and one-off Twenty20.

"We will host the Caribbean Team for the one-off T20 international at the Eden Gardens," Ganguly said.

Ganguly further announced that a new-look Eden Gardens may also host the upcoming Indian Premier League play-off matches - two of them - if Pune fails to host them.

As things stand, the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) has been awarded the playoff matches (Eliminator and Qualifier 2) of IPL 11.