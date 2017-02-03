Eliminating terrorism through cricket: Ramiz Raja enters into movie-making business, signs Sanjay Dutt as lead actor
Cricketer-turned-commentator Ramiz Raja has confirmed that he is planning to make a movie with Sanjay Dutt as the lead actor.
New Delhi: Former Pakistani cricketer Ramiz Raja is all set to start a new innings as he enters into the moviemaking business.
Speaking exclusively to The Express Tribune, the cricketer-turned-commentator confirmed that the plot of his film is to remove terrorism through cricket.
As the lead actor, Ramiz said he has already cast renowned Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt.
“I can confirm that Sanjay will be playing the lead role in the movie and the plot will revolve around spreading the message of peace through cricket,” he added.
The 54-year-old has yet not finalised on the actresses who will be cast along with Sanjay. The two names which he has in mind are Mahira Khan and Katrina Kaif.
