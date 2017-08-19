En route to Dhaka, here’s what a delighted David Warner posted on social media; see pictures

New Delhi: After a long battle with their national board, the Australian cricketers are finally back in action as they get ready to play a two-Test match series against Bangladesh.

En route to Dhaka, vice-captain David Warner gave an insight into how cheerful the squad is as there is finally some action on the pitch coming up, leaving behind all the bickering that went with the pay dispute. Check out the pictures below.

Next stop Bangladesh We are very excited and looking forward to a great series. A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on Aug 18, 2017 at 5:24am PDT

Me and the Goat ready to go. Dhaka here we come. #headphoneson A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on Aug 17, 2017 at 11:09pm PDT

Australia have not played a Test in Bangladesh since Ricky Ponting's team visited in 2006, six years after Bangladesh were granted Test status.

They were due to play two Tests in Bangladesh in October 2015 but the tour was cancelled amid security fears after a wave of attacks by Islamist extremists in the Muslim-majority nation.

Australia refused to send their team to last year's Under-19 World Cup in Dhaka over security worries.

Cricket Australia agreed to reschedule the series this year only after Bangladesh promised head-of-state style security for the Baggy Greens.

CA's security manager Sean Carroll visited Bangladesh at least three times over the past 12 months to see the security measures before the Australian authorities confirmed the series.

Carroll, who is part of the 32-member Australian party, arrived in Dhaka early to ensure everything was in order for the two-Test tour. (With AFP inputs)