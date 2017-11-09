Eng v CA XI, Day 1: England take lead, but Jake Ball injury add to bowling woes

Adelaide: Jake Ball added to England`s pace bowling woes with an ankle injury as the tourists took a lead over a Cricket Australia XI in Adelaide on Thursday.

The CA XI declared their first innings 60 runs adrift to get in five overs at the tourists under the lights at Adelaide Oval, but England reached stumps on the second day of the four-day game at five without loss.

Mark Stoneman was not out on four with under pressure Alastair Cook on one.

Nottinghamshire quick Ball appeared to lose his footing in his delivery stride and turned his right ankle as he tried to bowl the fifth ball of his fourth over.

Ball collapsed on the pitch and was surrounded by concerned team-mates as medics hurried onto the field.

He left the ground unaided and was later diagnosed with a sprained ankle, sitting out the remainder of the day`s play to have ice treatment.

Ball`s setback comes after fellow pace bowler Steven Finn was ruled out of the tour earlier this week due to a knee injury, with Tom Curran scheduled to join the tourists on Friday.

The England team is already without star all-rounder Ben Stokes, who remains at home awaiting the outcome of a police investigation into his involvement in a brawl outside a Bristol nightclub on September 25.

All-rounder Moeen Ali is also missing the four-day match with a side injury.

England had a better day against the CA XI, with leg-spinner Mason Crane claiming three for 78 and pacemen James Anderson and Chris Woakes each snaring two wickets.

Crane bowled Will Pucovski with a gem and recovered from some loose overs to take two late wickets in an over before the home side cheekily declared on 233 for nine in reply to the tourists` 293.

Tim Paine and Simon Milenko struck half-centuries for CA XI.

Former Test and one-day international player Paine, who has failed to feature in Tasmania`s Sheffield Shield side this season because of Test incumbent wicketkeeper Matthew Wade`s move to the state, combined with Matt Short (45) to rescue his side from a precarious 57 for five.

England extended their innings lead by five without loss to the close with Cook, who has been out cheaply in both his innings on tour so far, surviving a couple of edgy moments.

The day-night match is England`s second of three tour games before the first Test against Australia in Brisbane starts on November 23.