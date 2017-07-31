close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

ENG vs SA, 3rd Test, Day 4: England six wickets away from victory; South Africa need 375 runs

The Proteas, chasing 492, lost three wickets for five runs in eight balls but recovered to close on 117-4.

AFP| Last Updated: Monday, July 31, 2017 - 00:23
ENG vs SA, 3rd Test, Day 4: England six wickets away from victory; South Africa need 375 runs
Courtesy: Reuters

London: South Africa were 117 for four, needing a further 375 runs to reach their victory target of 492, at the close of the fourth day of the third Test against England at The Oval on Sunday.

Dean Elgar was 72 not out and Temba Bavuma 16 not out, the pair having come together with the Proteas in dire straits at 52 for four after all-rounder Ben Stokes took two wickets in two balls in what is the 100th Test at The Oval.

This four match series is level at 1-1.

England are closing in on victory in the third Test after ripping through South Africa on day four at The Oval.

The Proteas, chasing 492, lost three wickets for five runs in eight balls but recovered to close on 117-4.

It could have been better for England had opener Dean Elgar, unbeaten on 72, not been dropped by Keaton Jennings.

The hosts earlier moved from 74-1 to 313-8 declared, with Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and debutant Tom Westley making half-centuries.

It can be argued that Root, declaring for the first time as Test captain, was conservative in waiting until the stroke of tea to end England's second innings, but his side are still on course to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match series.

South Africa would have to become only the fourth team to bat through the fifth day to save a Test after being four wickets down overnight.

TAGS

England Vs South Africacricket news

From Zee News

Pro Kabaddi League 2017: U Mumba overcome Haryana Steelers, Bengaluru Bulls beat Telugu Titans on Super Sunday
Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2017: U Mumba overcome Haryana Steelers,...

India&#039;s Tour of Sri Lanka: Yuvraj Singh trolls KL Rahul for pouting in selfie with Virat Kohli
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India's Tour of Sri Lanka: Yuvraj Singh trolls KL Rahu...

Jonty Rhodes to mentor Tamil Nadu Premier League team Ruby Kanchi Warriors
cricket

Jonty Rhodes to mentor Tamil Nadu Premier League team Ruby...

Manchester United on verge of completing Nemanja Matic&#039;s signing from Chelsea: Reports
Football

Manchester United on verge of completing Nemanja Matic...

Steve Smith should be his own leader, says Michael Clarke
cricket

Steve Smith should be his own leader, says Michael Clarke

On verge of 50th Test, Cheteshwar Pujara claims his father to be his worst critic
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

On verge of 50th Test, Cheteshwar Pujara claims his father...

Weekly sports round-up, July 24 to 30: From Team India winning in Galle to Novak Djokovic being ruled out for remaining season
cricketFootballTennisOther Sports

Weekly sports round-up, July 24 to 30: From Team India winn...

Hungarian Grand Prix 2017: Sebastian Vettel wins at Hungaroring; Lewis Hamilton keeps his word
Other Sports

Hungarian Grand Prix 2017: Sebastian Vettel wins at Hungaro...

Roger Federer renames his historic eighth Wimbledon trophy &#039;Arthur&#039;
Tennis

Roger Federer renames his historic eighth Wimbledon trophy...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video