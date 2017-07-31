ENG vs SA, 3rd Test, Day 4: England six wickets away from victory; South Africa need 375 runs

London: South Africa were 117 for four, needing a further 375 runs to reach their victory target of 492, at the close of the fourth day of the third Test against England at The Oval on Sunday.

Dean Elgar was 72 not out and Temba Bavuma 16 not out, the pair having come together with the Proteas in dire straits at 52 for four after all-rounder Ben Stokes took two wickets in two balls in what is the 100th Test at The Oval.

This four match series is level at 1-1.

England are closing in on victory in the third Test after ripping through South Africa on day four at The Oval.

The Proteas, chasing 492, lost three wickets for five runs in eight balls but recovered to close on 117-4.

It could have been better for England had opener Dean Elgar, unbeaten on 72, not been dropped by Keaton Jennings.

The hosts earlier moved from 74-1 to 313-8 declared, with Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and debutant Tom Westley making half-centuries.

It can be argued that Root, declaring for the first time as Test captain, was conservative in waiting until the stroke of tea to end England's second innings, but his side are still on course to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match series.

South Africa would have to become only the fourth team to bat through the fifth day to save a Test after being four wickets down overnight.