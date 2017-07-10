close
ENG vs SA: After thumping win in 1st Test, England name unchanged squad for second match against South Africa

Reuters| Last Updated: Monday, July 10, 2017 - 11:12
London: England named an unchanged squad for the second test against South Africa in Nottingham following their 211-run victory in the first match of the series at Lord`s on Sunday.

Fast bowler Toby Roland-Jones, who did not play in the first game, was retained in the 12 for the match starting at Trent Bridge on Friday.

England took a 1-0 lead in the four-match series after bowling South Africa out for 119 in their second innings, spinner Moeen Ali claiming test-best figures of 6-53 in Joe Root`s first test as captain.

Eng vs SAEngland cricketToby Roland-JonesMoeen Alicricket news

