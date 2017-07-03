close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

ENG vs SA: South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis to miss first Test; Dean Elgar to lead

The 32-year-old batsman -- who became only the fourth South African to score a century on his Test debut in 2012 -- returned home for the birth of his first child last week, but will be unable to return in time for the opening match of the four-Test series.

AFP| Last Updated: Monday, July 3, 2017 - 16:45

London: South Africa captain Faf du Plessis is to miss the first Test with England which gets underway on Thursday due to family reasons, Cricket South Africa announced on their website on Monday.

The 32-year-old batsman -- who became only the fourth South African to score a century on his Test debut in 2012 -- returned home for the birth of his first child last week, but will be unable to return in time for the opening match of the four-Test series.

"Faf`s wife gave birth to their first child last week but the difficult nature of the delivery has delayed his return to the UK," said South Africa team manager Dr Mohammed Moosajee.

"The mother and baby have settled at home but he will be unable to make it back in time to take part in the first Test match.

"He will link up with the squad in the UK later this week."

Opening batsman Dean Elgar -- who has seven Test centuries to his credit -- will captain the side in Du Plessis` absence.

TAGS

Faf du PlessisSouth AfricaEnglandEngland Vs South AfricaDean Elgarcricket news

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

Virat Kohli &amp; Co is taking inspiration from Indian women&#039;s cricket team, says Sanjay Bangar
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

Virat Kohli & Co is taking inspiration from Indian wome...

On Harbhajan Singh&#039;s 37th birthday, Virender Sehwag reveals Turbunator&#039;s best-kept secret
cricket

On Harbhajan Singh's 37th birthday, Virender Sehwag re...

Football

ISL: Chennaiyin FC appoint Englishman John Gregory as head...

Confederations Cup 2017: Joachim Loew, Gianni Infantino give go-ahead call to Russia for World Cup 2018
Football

Confederations Cup 2017: Joachim Loew, Gianni Infantino gi...

&#039;Outspoken&#039; Virender Sehwag will have to keep his mouth shut if appointed as Team India coach: Report
cricket

'Outspoken' Virender Sehwag will have to keep his...

Adam Gilchrist pays tribute to prolific MS Dhoni on becoming second-highest scoring wicketkeeper in ODIs
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

Adam Gilchrist pays tribute to prolific MS Dhoni on becomin...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video