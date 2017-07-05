close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

ENG vs SA: Stuart Broad allays injury fears ahead of South Africa opener at Lord's

Broad left the field when the problem flared up on his left heel after bowling just one over for his county Nottinghamshire against Leicestershire last month, putting his participation in the first test in doubt.

Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - 11:47
ENG vs SA: Stuart Broad allays injury fears ahead of South Africa opener at Lord&#039;s
Reuters

London: England paceman Stuart Broad is confident he has recovered from a heel injury and is fit enough to play in the opening test against South Africa at Lord`s starting on Thursday, in what will be Joe Root`s coronation as captain.

Broad left the field when the problem flared up on his left heel after bowling just one over for his county Nottinghamshire against Leicestershire last month, putting his participation in the first test in doubt.

The 31-year-old spent two weeks on the sidelines before returning to play in his county`s Royal London One-Day Cup final win over Surrey at the weekend.

He failed to take a wicket but sent down nine overs in a boost for England, who are without injured pace duo Chris Woakes and Jake Ball for the opening test of the four-match series.

"I got through the Lord`s final here on Saturday without any problems and I actually bowled on the Wednesday and Friday before that with no pain as well," Broad told Sky Sports.

"It`s pulled up really well. We are training this (Tuesday) afternoon and tomorrow and I am really confident.

"I`ve been playing county cricket since early April so I`ve had quite a lot of red-ball cricket, so I am not concerned about the workload and it was great to have the intensity of the Lord`s final to put the body to the test."

Root will end his long wait to lead the side out on Thursday, nearly four months after he was appointed England`s test skipper and replaced his long-serving predecessor Alastair Cook.

"Joe is an attacking cricketer and aggressive when he plays, so I think the team will take that sort of shape," Broad said.

"I don`t think he has captained me in a tour game or anything, so I am excited for him and I am sure he is looking forward to getting going.

"He was announced what seems a long time ago and now he gets his opportunity to put things into place, and what a series to be able to do that.

"South Africa have a really good record in England and are a very dangerous team... I think it will be an exciting series to watch.

TAGS

Eng vs SAEngland Vs South AfricaEnglandSouth AfricaStuart Broadcricket news

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

Suresh Raina catches up with old coach Gary Kirsten in Holland, posts picture on social media
cricket

Suresh Raina catches up with old coach Gary Kirsten in Holl...

Lionel Messi expected to sign new contract at Barcelona with huge release clause: Reports
Football

Lionel Messi expected to sign new contract at Barcelona wit...

WI vs IND: Chris Gayle returns to West Indies T20I squad for one-off match against India
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

WI vs IND: Chris Gayle returns to West Indies T20I squad fo...

Pepe signs for Besiktas after 10 years at Real Madrid
Football

Pepe signs for Besiktas after 10 years at Real Madrid

Roger Federer pleads for no panic measures over Wimbledon pull-outs
Tennis

Roger Federer pleads for no panic measures over Wimbledon p...

Wimbledon 2017: Headlines and sidelines of Day 2 at All England Club
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Headlines and sidelines of Day 2 at All Eng...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video