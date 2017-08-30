close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

England announce unchanged squad for 3rd Test against West Indies

A day after suffering a humiliating five-wicket defeat to struggling West Indies in the second Test of the ongoing series, England announced an unchanged squad for the third and decicive match on Wednesday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 21:36
England announce unchanged squad for 3rd Test against West Indies
Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: A day after suffering a humiliating five-wicket defeat to struggling West Indies in the second Test of the ongoing series, England announced an unchanged squad for the third and decicive match on Wednesday.

Joe Root's men got the chance to seal the series after Moeen Ali helped the home side to a good third innings score of 490-8 dec. But brilliant knocks for Shai Hope and Carlos Braithwaite helped Windies chased down the target on the final day, and leveled the series 1-1. It was Windies' first win in England since 2000.

The focus in the 13-man squad remains Tom Westley. The Essex batsman has come under scrutiny after three single-figure scores at number three.

Besdies Westley, Mark Stoneman and Dawid Malan also held onto their places after both chipped in with second-innings half- centuries at Headingley.

The England think-tank has, in all probabability, decided to stick with the same team considering the upcoming Ashes series Down Under.

But the playing XI in next week's Lord's Test is likely to be a different one.

Squad:

Joe Root (capt), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook, Mason Crane, Dawid Malan, Toby Roland-Jones, Ben Stokes, Mark Stoneman, Tom Westley, Chris Woakes

TAGS

England Vs West IndiesJoe RootMoeen Alicricket news

From Zee News

Official tests can&#039;t detect most doping cases in sports: Study
Other Sports

Official tests can't detect most doping cases in sport...

Bangladesh name unchanged side for series decider against Australia
cricket

Bangladesh name unchanged side for series decider against A...

There&#039;s no pressure, claims Sri Lanka&#039;s stand-in captain Lasith Malinga
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

There's no pressure, claims Sri Lanka's stand-in...

PKL 2017: U Mumba beat Haryana Steelers 38-32
English Premier LeagueOther Sports

PKL 2017: U Mumba beat Haryana Steelers 38-32

Shardul Thakur likely to make India debut against Sri Lanka in 4th ODI
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Shardul Thakur likely to make India debut against Sri Lanka...

Duleep Trophy from September 7-29, Suresh Raina to captain India Blue
cricket

Duleep Trophy from September 7-29, Suresh Raina to captain...

Arjuna Ranatunga tells Sri Lankans not to behave like Indian fans
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Arjuna Ranatunga tells Sri Lankans not to behave like India...

Sachin Tendulkar catches up with Brian Lara; fan hails Little Master for supporting West Indies
cricket

Sachin Tendulkar catches up with Brian Lara; fan hails Litt...

We are learning sledging from Aussies: Shakib Al Hasan
cricket

We are learning sledging from Aussies: Shakib Al Hasan

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video