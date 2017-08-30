England announce unchanged squad for 3rd Test against West Indies

New Delhi: A day after suffering a humiliating five-wicket defeat to struggling West Indies in the second Test of the ongoing series, England announced an unchanged squad for the third and decicive match on Wednesday.

Joe Root's men got the chance to seal the series after Moeen Ali helped the home side to a good third innings score of 490-8 dec. But brilliant knocks for Shai Hope and Carlos Braithwaite helped Windies chased down the target on the final day, and leveled the series 1-1. It was Windies' first win in England since 2000.

The focus in the 13-man squad remains Tom Westley. The Essex batsman has come under scrutiny after three single-figure scores at number three.

Besdies Westley, Mark Stoneman and Dawid Malan also held onto their places after both chipped in with second-innings half- centuries at Headingley.

The England think-tank has, in all probabability, decided to stick with the same team considering the upcoming Ashes series Down Under.

But the playing XI in next week's Lord's Test is likely to be a different one.

Squad:

Joe Root (capt), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook, Mason Crane, Dawid Malan, Toby Roland-Jones, Ben Stokes, Mark Stoneman, Tom Westley, Chris Woakes