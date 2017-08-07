close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

England beat South Africa by 177 runs in Manchester Test, win series 3-1

South Africa, 43 for three at lunch, saw Hashim Amla (83) and captain Faf du Plessis (61) put on 123 for the fourth wicket.

AFP| Last Updated: Monday, August 7, 2017 - 23:08
England beat South Africa by 177 runs in Manchester Test, win series 3-1
Courtesy: PTI

Manchester: Moeen Ali completed a brilliant series with a five-wicket haul as England beat South Africa by 177 runs in the fourth Test at Old Trafford on Monday.

Victory, achieved with more than a day to spare, also saw England take the four-match series 3-1, with Joe Root triumphant in his first series as England captain.

South Africa, set a massive 380 to win, were dismissed for 202 shortly after tea on the fourth day, with Ali wrapping things up with two wickets in two balls.

That gave the off-spinner a return of five for 69 in 19.5 overs and 25 wickets in total in a series where he also scored 252 runs.

South Africa, 43 for three at lunch, saw Hashim Amla (83) and captain Faf du Plessis (61) put on 123 for the fourth wicket.

But Ali then took three wickets for five runs in 11 balls -- including the prize scalp of Amla -- as South Africa collapsed from 163 for three to 173 for six.

England had laid the platform for victory by establishing a first-innings lead of 136 that owed much to Jonny Bairstow`s 99 and a return of four for 38 from James Anderson -- bowling from the newly-named James Anderson End at his Lancashire home ground.

Ali's second-innings 75 not out then left South Africa with a huge chase.

Brief scores

England 362 (J Bairstow 99, B Stokes 58, J Root 52; K Rabada 4-91) and 362 and 243 (M Ali 75 no; M Morkel 4-41, D Olivier 3-38) v South Africa 226 (J Anderson 4-38, S Broad 3-46) and 202 (H Amla 83, F du Plessis 61; M Ali 5-69, J Anderson 3-16)

Result: England won by 177 runs

Series: England win four-match series 3-1

TAGS

Moeen AliEngland Vs South Africacricket newsManchester TestHashim Amla

From Zee News

WATCH: Moeen Ali becomes first Test player to score 250 runs, take 25 wickets in four-match series
cricket

WATCH: Moeen Ali becomes first Test player to score 250 run...

WATCH: Mohammad Amir shatters records as he leads Essex to victory with 10-wicket match haul
cricket

WATCH: Mohammad Amir shatters records as he leads Essex to...

Head coach Ravi Shastri wants Virat Kohli&#039;s men to break Australia&#039;s world record
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Head coach Ravi Shastri wants Virat Kohli's men to bre...

Rafael Nadal has eyes on world number one ranking in Montreal
Tennis

Rafael Nadal has eyes on world number one ranking in Montre...

Mahela Jayawardene trolls fan for saying &#039;MS Dhoni is faster than Usain Bolt&#039;
cricket

Mahela Jayawardene trolls fan for saying 'MS Dhoni is...

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho ready to make move for Real Madrid&#039;s Gareth Bale
Football

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho ready to make move...

Former French Open finalist Sara Errani gets two-month ban as she fails doping test
Tennis

Former French Open finalist Sara Errani gets two-month ban...

WATCH: Substitute Fabian Allen takes &#039;catch of the year&#039; in Caribbean Premier League encounter
cricket

WATCH: Substitute Fabian Allen takes 'catch of the yea...

I still have six to eight years of cricket left in me, says S Sreesanth
cricket

I still have six to eight years of cricket left in me, says...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video