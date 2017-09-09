England beat West Indies by nine wickets in Lord’s Test, win series 2-1

close
AFP| Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 - 21:14
London: England beat West Indies by nine wickets to win the third Test at Lord`s on Saturday.

Victory saw England take the three-match series 2-1.

England, set just 107 for victory, finished on 107 for one as they won with more than two days to spare.

Mark Stoneman was 40 not out and Tom Westley 44 not out.

Earlier, James Anderson took his Test-best innings figures of seven for 42, a haul that included his 500th Test wicket, as West Indies were dismissed for 177 in their second innings. 

This was the second time this series that a match had ended inside three days after England won the first Test -- the inaugural day/night Test in Britain -- by an innings and 209 runs at Edgbaston last month.

West Indies, however, then recorded a shock five-wicket win in the second Test at Headingley.

Brief scores

West Indies 1st Inns: 123 (B Stokes 6-22)

England 1st Inns: 194 (B Stokes 60; K Roach 5-72, J Holder 4-54)

West Indies 2nd Inns: 177 (S Hope 62; J Anderson 7-42)

England 2nd Inns: 107-1

Result: England won by nine wickets

Series: England win three-match series 2-1

