England call up Tom Curran to replace injured Steven Finn for Ashes

London: Surrey seamer Tom Curran was added to England's Ashes squad on Tuesday after Steven Finn was ruled out of the tour to Australia with a knee injury.

Finn, himself a late replacement for the absent Ben Stokes, has been diagnosed with torn cartilage in his left knee and will head back to England for a possible operation.

Curran, 22, is next in line and the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced he will fly to Australia on Wednesday.

He has played a single one-day international and three Twenty20 internationals but is yet to make his Test debut.

Finn only made the current tour when he was added to the squad in place of the suspended Ben Stokes.

It ended another miserable tour to Australia for Finn, who left the previous 2013/14 trip under a cloud when coach Ashley Giles declared him "unselectable".

Coach Trevor Bayliss told reporters in Adelaide on Tuesday: "He had an injection a couple of days ago which they thought would help."